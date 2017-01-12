Cuomo Proposes State Decriminalize Pot Possession; Allow Farmers To Grow Hemp

Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to lessen the penalties for possessing a small amount of marijuana, and says he wants to promote industrial hemp production in New York.

The Democratic governor's proposal would completely decriminalize possession of small amounts of pot. Cuomo argues that most people arrested on minor possession charges are non-violent, otherwise law-abiding people who don't deserve the potentially devastating effects of a police record.

Criminal penalties would remain for dealers or for people who use marijuana in public or while driving.

Another proposal in line with Cuomo’s 2017 agenda seeks expansion of a pilot program that allows farmers to grow hemp in conjunction with state agricultural officials. Industrial hemp, which can be used in the production of clothes, building materials, fuel and paper, contains less than 1 percent THC, the main psychoactive component in marijuana.

Cuomo would hold an Industrial Hemp Summit in the Southern Tier to bring together researchers, farmers, manufacturers and government officials.

