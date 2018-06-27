Cuomo: Senate Shouldn't Replace Justice Kennedy Until After Elections

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the U.S. Senate should hold off on replacing the retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy until after November’s election. The Democrat on Wednesday said lawmakers should not confirm “another partisan” judge.

“And I would go a step and say they shouldn’t confirm any justice until after the election,” Cuomo said. “And let’s see what the people of this country say in the election. And if Republicans balk, say ‘Well, this is exactly your rationale when you wouldn’t confirm a justice for President Obama.”

Senate Republicans refused to hold a confirmation hearing for Obama appointee Merrick Garland following the February 2016 death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Neil Gorsuch, an appointee of President Trump, filled the vacancy in April 2017.