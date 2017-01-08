Cuomo Shows More Plans For 2017 Ahead Of Regional Addresses

As New York Governor Andrew Cuomo prepares to deliver six regional State of the State addresses he unveiled more of his vision for 2017 on Sunday.

The Democratic Governor announced a plan to modernize New York voting in the new year. A package called the “Democracy Project” would allow for early voting, as well as automatic and same-day voter registration.

Cuomo also introduced plans to guard seniors from financial exploitation and foreclosure, protect consumers in the financial services industry by banning “bad actors”, and strengthen laws and crack down on wage theft. Cuomo also is promoting electric vehicle use and the installation of over 500 vehicle charging stations.

Cuomo’s tour will start Monday with stops in New York City and Buffalo. He will not appear at the state capitol, a break with tradition that has drawn criticism from legislative leaders.