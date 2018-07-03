Cuomo Signs Bill To Speed Up Creation Of KJ's New Town

In Orange County, officials in the Hasidic Village of Kiryas Joel received word Monday that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had signed a bill to move up the creation of a new town by one year.

The bill, which was advanced by Republican state Senator William Larkin and Democratic Assemblyman James Skoufis, expedites the creation of the Town of Palm Tree, moving up the timeline to January 1, 2019. Monroe residents voted in November to approve the new town, which will consist of Kiryas Joel plus 56 acres from the Town of Monroe. Kiryas Joel Union Free School District Superintendent Joel Petlin says changes to the school district’s boundaries as a result of the new town become effective July 1, 2019. Petlin says he will be working with the Monroe-Woodbury School District to finalize details.