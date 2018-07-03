Cuomo Signs Bill To Speed Up Creation Of KJ's New Town

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago

In Orange County, officials in the Hasidic Village of Kiryas Joel received word Monday that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had signed a bill to move up the creation of a new town by one year.

The bill, which was advanced by Republican state Senator William Larkin and Democratic Assemblyman James Skoufis, expedites the creation of the Town of Palm Tree, moving up the timeline to January 1, 2019. Monroe residents voted in November to approve the new town, which will consist of Kiryas Joel plus 56 acres from the Town of Monroe. Kiryas Joel Union Free School District Superintendent Joel Petlin says changes to the school district’s boundaries as a result of the new town become effective July 1, 2019. Petlin says he will be working with the Monroe-Woodbury School District to finalize details.

Palm Tree
Village of Kiryas Joel
kiryas joel
Town of Monroe
Monroe

Related Content

KJ Withdraws Lawsuit Against Woodbury

By Allison Dunne Dec 1, 2017
Justice Scales
Adobe Stock

In New York, an Orange County Hasidic village has dropped its lawsuit against another village.

Voters Will Decide On New Kiryas Joel Town

By Allison Dunne Sep 8, 2017
Courtesy of Dusiznies blog

Orange County, New York, lawmakers have approved a proposal that will let voters decide whether a fast-growing Hasidic village can expand into a more independent town. The Orange County executive supports the effort.

Kiryas Joel And Two Groups Settle Disputes, Agree On New Town

By Allison Dunne Jul 20, 2017

An Orange County, New York, Hasidic Jewish village and two local groups have signed an agreement to settle four years of disputes and create a new town.

Voters Approve New Town Of Palm Tree

By Nov 8, 2017
wikipedia

By an overwhelming majority, voters in the Town of Monroe approved a proposition to allow creation of a new Hasidic Town of Palm Tree. The town will include all of the Village of Kiryas Joel as well as 56 acres from Monroe.

“Today is a truly historic day that will usher in a new era of peace and stability for all residents of Monroe,” said KJ Village Administrator Gedalye Szegedin. Monroe voters “chose a better path forward, one of diplomacy instead of angry rhetoric and litigation.”

Judge Rules That Kiryas Joel's 164-Acre Annexation Plan Is Valid

By Allison Dunne Oct 13, 2016

A state Supreme Court justice has rejected two legal challenges to a Hasidic Jewish village's expansion in Orange County. Unless there is an appeal, the 164-acre annexation may proceed.