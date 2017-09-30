Cuomo Urges Action Against Planned Cuts To Federal Hospital Aid

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is urging the federal government and the state’s congressional delegation to prevent steep cuts to a program that provides funding to financially stressed hospitals.

Cuomo says the Trump administration’s planned $2.6 billion cut to the Disproportionate Share Hospital program is like a “missile” that will directly affect several institutions including SUNY Upstate Medical Center, SUNY Downstate Medical Center, H+H, Westchester County Medical Center, Nassau University Medical Center, and Erie County Medical Center.

However, the governor also expects the “cuts will ripple throughout the healthcare system and effect virtually every hospital statewide.”