Cuomo Urges Action Against Planned Cuts To Federal Hospital Aid

By 1 minute ago

Credit WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is urging the federal government and the state’s congressional delegation to prevent steep cuts to a program that provides funding to financially stressed hospitals.

Cuomo says the Trump administration’s planned $2.6 billion cut to the Disproportionate Share Hospital program is like a “missile” that will directly affect several institutions including SUNY Upstate Medical Center, SUNY Downstate Medical Center, H+H, Westchester County Medical Center, Nassau University Medical Center, and Erie County Medical Center.

However, the governor also expects the “cuts will ripple throughout the healthcare system and effect virtually every hospital statewide.”

Tags: 
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
health care
Hospitals

Related Content

Congressional Corner With Brad Hays

By Aug 17, 2017

Americans have been debating health care non-stop for a decade. But what do other countries think?

In today’s Congressional Corner, Union College political science professor Brad Hays speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

Senator Bernie Sanders Meets With Vermont Seniors To Discuss Health Care and Other Issues

By Aug 15, 2017
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders at the Franklin County Senior Center
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders was in Franklin County Monday.  His stops included the Franklin County Senior Center, where health care and Social Security dominated the discussion.

Congressman Peter Welch Discusses Future Of Health Care Reform Following Senate Failure

By Aug 2, 2017
Rep. Peter Welch

In a dramatic Senate vote, Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, went down last Friday. Now, a bipartisan group of 40 House members have written to Speaker Paul Ryan proposing four reforms.   Vermont Democrat Peter Welch says the defeat of the Republican bill is providing an opportunity to refocus and bring lawmakers to the table for practical discussions on how to repair and improve the Affordable Care Act.