Cuomo Wants Tougher Penalties For Hacking, Identity Theft

By 1 hour ago
  • Yuri Samoilov/Flickr

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to strengthen state laws against computer hacking, identity theft and other cybercrimes.

The Democratic governor on Friday also called for the creation of a new "cyber incident response team" to help state agencies prevent and respond to cyberattacks.

The recommendations would enhance the criminal penalties for tampering with a computer or using a computer to steal the identities of large groups of individuals.

Cuomo says computer hacking and cybercriminals represent an "ever-increasing threat" to New York and to the privacy and financial health of citizens.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
computer hacking
hackers
Hacking
cyber crime

