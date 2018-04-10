This morning we meet cartoonist and illustrator Jules Feiffer whose new exhibit, "A Dance to Spring, Astaire, and Getting Old: New Works by Jules Feiffer at 89," is on display at the R. Michelson Galleries in Northampton, Massachusetts through May 31st.

Feiffer’s revolutionary political cartoons were a fixture in the Village Voice from 1956 until 1997. He has also illustrated children’s books including "The Phantom Tollbooth" and "Bark George," wrote plays and screenplays, novels, graphic novels, and animated film shorts. He has received an Oscar, Obie, and a Pulitzer.

There will be an Artist Reception Friday, April 13th 6-8PM in conjunction with Arts Night Out at the galleries.