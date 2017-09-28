Daniel Ellsberg's View From Inside The Pentagon During 1967 Protest

Originally published on September 28, 2017 11:51 am
The final episode of “The Vietnam War,” an 18-hour documentary by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, airs Thursday night on PBS. The film covers many aspects of the war, including the protest movement at home.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd spoke with two anti-war activists of that era who watched the film. Daniel Ellsberg (@DanielEllsberg), the former military analyst who leaked the Pentagon Papers, describes his view from inside the Pentagon as protesters marched to the building in 1967.
