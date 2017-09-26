Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Dannemora Search Incident Commander Discusses New Book On Matt-Sweat Escape

By 1 hour ago

It captured the nation’s attention for nearly a month and kept everyone in Northern New York and Vermont on tenterhooks during the summer of 2015.  On June 6th, two convicted killers escaped from the maximum security prison at Dannemora.  Fugitives Richard Matt and David Sweat eluded searchers for weeks as reporters from around the world fixed a spotlight on the Shawshank-esque getaway.

What was it like to be the person in charge of the largest search ever conducted in the state?  New York State Police Major Charles Guess was the commander of Troop B Headquarters, and it fell upon him to lead the massive undertaking.  Now retired, he has written Relentless Pursuit, a book about those 23 days.  In the first of a two-part interview, Guess says he was encouraged to write the book by his wife Elinor as an insider’s comprehensive record of events.

"At least from my point of view, and I can certainly claim an insider’s point of view as the former Incident Commander for this, as to what I saw what I experienced in how we did things both strategically and tactically during those 23 days with all of our federal, state and local partners and the influence and effect that the community had, which was phenomenal, support from the North Country citizens.  And really how we got from day one to day twenty-three and ended this thing."

In part two of our interview tomorrow, Incident Commander and author of Relentless Pursuit Major Charles Guess delves deeper into the search for Richard Matt and David Sweat.

Tags: 
Guess
Charles Guess
Major Charles Guess
Relentless Pursuit
Dannemora
Clinton Correctional
Dannemora Escape
Sweat
Matt
Richard Matt
David Sweat
Joyce Mitchellm Gene Palmer

Related Content

Parole Denied For Prison Tailor Who Helped Two Killers Escape

By Sep 11, 2017
Joyce Mitchell in courtroom with her lawyer during sentencing
Rob Fountain/Press Republican - pool photographer

A state board has denied parole to the tailor who played a key role in a prison break that's the subject of a Showtime miniseries being filmed in the northern New York region where it happened.

Hopefuls Fill Strand Theatre For Showtime Auditions

By Aug 1, 2017
Movie hopefuls fill the Strand Theatre in Plattsburgh
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Two years after a prison break riveted the region, more than 1,000 people flocked to the Strand Theatre in Plattsburgh recently to audition for parts in a Showtime miniseries that will be filmed in the North Country.

A Look Back Two Years After The Dannemora Prison Escape

By Jun 28, 2017
Photo of Clinton Correctional
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Today is the second anniversary of the end of one of the largest manhunts in New York history — when officials captured the second of two men who escaped from the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora. The episode led to convictions, inquiries and calls for security reforms.

Parole Denied For Woman Who Helped Clinton Correctional Escapees

By Feb 13, 2017
Joyce Mitchell in courtroom with her lawyer during sentencing
Rob Fountain/Press Republican - pool photographer

The New York State Parole Board has unanimously denied former prison guard worker Joyce Mitchell’s bid for parole.

Clinton Correctional On Lockdown

By Jul 15, 2016
Clinton Correctional
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York is on full lockdown today following disturbances Thursday night.

Corrections Officer Arrested And Arraigned In Dannemora Prison Escape Investigation

By Jun 25, 2015
NYS Police

A prison guard from the maximum-security Clinton Correctional facility who police say delivered frozen meat with tools hidden inside to two inmates before they escaped was arrested and arraigned last night. He will be back in court this afternoon on charges of promoting prison contraband and other offenses.

New Warden And Security Measures Imposed At Dannemora Prison

By Jul 1, 2015
Pat Bradley/WAMC

A new superintendent has been named to run the maximum-security  Clinton Correctional prison where a range of new security measures have been implemented to  close gaps exploited by two inmates who broke out on June 6th.

Open Forum: Dannemora Prison Break

By Jun 16, 2015
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Search teams are back in the woods of northern New York looking for two convicted murderers who broke out of a maximum-security prison a week and a half ago. 

Orange Ribbon Campaign Supports Suspended Dannemora Workers

By Jul 2, 2015
Saranac Lake Mayor Clyde Rabideau/Facebook

Orange ribbons are appearing on trees, on poles and in windows across the North Country.  It’s an effort to show support for Clinton Correctional Facility administrators and staff that many local residents feel are being made scapegoats in the aftermath of the escape of two maximum security prisoners.

Prison Historian Discusses Dannemora’s Prisoner Escape Annals

By Jun 10, 2015

Hundreds of law enforcement officers today are continuing the search for two convicted murderers who escaped from a prison in northern New York over the weekend.

Suspensions Of Key Staff As Investigations Continue At Dannemora

By Jul 1, 2015
Pat Bradley/WAMC

With the search for the fugitives who escaped from the Clinton Correctional facility over, the focus now turns to the prison itself.  WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley reviews actions that are known to be under way to determine how Richard Matt and David Sweat escaped the maximum security prison in Dannemora.

IG Report Finds Multiple Failings In Clinton Correctional Prison Break

By Karen DeWitt Jun 6, 2016
The manhole from which the two convicted murderers escaped last year.
NYS Police

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Inspector General finds numerous security and oversight problems at the state prison in Dannemora contributed to the prison break of two inmates last year. The June 6th, 2015 escape of inmates Richard Matt and David Sweat from Clinton Correctional Facility near Plattsburgh led to a massive three-week manhunt, in which Matt was killed in an encounter with state police and Sweat was shot and wounded and recaptured.

Inside Clinton Correctional: Power Tools And Barbecue Grills

By Brian Mann Jun 13, 2015

The first time I went inside Clinton Correctional Facility was more than a decade ago.

I was there to do a story about the architecture and history of this maximum security prison, built in the Adirondack Mountains in northern New York in the 1840s. It was a rare glimpse of a world and a culture few people ever see.

$300K: NY's Bill For Damages Caused By Escaped Prisoners

By Jul 8, 2015
Mug shots of Richard Matt and David Sweat

New York state is spending $300,000 to fix the damage caused by two convicted killers who broke out of a maximum-security prison last month. The work involves repairs to pipes, walls and fences at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora.