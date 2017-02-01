Related Program: 
Dark Money By Jane Mayer

Why is America living in an age of profound and widening economic inequality? Why have even modest attempts to address climate change been defeated again and again? Why do hedge-fund billionaires pay a far lower tax rate than middle-class workers?

In Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right, Jane Mayer illuminates the history of an elite cadre of plutocrats—headed by the Kochs, the Scaifes, the Olins, and the Bradleys—who have bankrolled a systematic plan to fundamentally alter the American political system.

The book is now available in paperback with a new preface that discusses the results of the most recent election and Donald Trump's victory, and how, despite much discussion to the contrary, this was a huge victory for the billionaires who have been pouring money in the American political system.

Stephen Gottlieb: Culture A Solution To Campaign Finance- Fifth In a Series On Money In Politics

By Stephen Gottlieb Aug 2, 2016

 

Americans love prohibitions rather than investments. That’s tragic because prohibitions often work poorly while investments pay off.

How Big Money Corrupts Our Democracy And What We Can Do About It

By Mar 11, 2016
Book Cover - Nation on the Take

  Special interest groups increasingly control every level of government. The necessity of raising huge sums of campaign cash has completely changed the character of politics and policy making, determining what elected representatives stand for and how they spend their time. The marriage of great wealth and intense political influence has rendered our country unable to address our most pressing problems, from runaway government spending to climate change to the wealth gap. 

In Nation on the Take: How Big Money Corrupts Our Democracy and What We Can Do About It , Wendell Potter and Nick Penniman, two vigilant watchdogs, expose legalized corruption and link it to the kitchen-table issues citizens face every day.

Vermont State Police To Discuss Attorney General Case With Feds

By Jan 28, 2016
Vermont Attorney General Bill Sorrell
Pat Bradley/WAMC

The Vermont State Police will meet with federal authorities Friday to determine if an investigation is warranted, and who would have jurisdiction, regarding allegations of criminal misconduct by Vermont’s Attorney General.

Congressional Corner With Jim McGovern

By Sep 1, 2016
Representative Jim McGovern

  Money in politics — it’s widely cited as one of democracy’s biggest ills.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern, a Democrat from the second district, concludes his discussion with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.