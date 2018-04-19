David Baldacci's "The Fallen"

David Baldacci is a global #1 bestselling author, and one of the world's favorite storytellers. His works have been adapted for both feature film and television. David Baldacci is also the cofounder, along with his wife, of the Wish You Well Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting literacy efforts across America.

Amos Decker is the Memory Man. Following a football-related head injury that altered his personality, Decker is now unable to forget even the smallest detail which is as much a curse as it is a blessing. In Baldacci's gripping new thriller, "The Fallen," Decker's life might be about to change again.