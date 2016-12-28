Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Deadline Extended For New Vermont Governor's Inaugural Gala

By 11 minutes ago
  • Vermont Governor-elect Phil Scott
    Vermont Governor-elect Phil Scott
    Governor-elect's transition office

The group hosting the inaugural gala for Vermont Governor-elect Phil Scott is extending the deadline to buy tickets.

The group Vermonters United to Help is extending until Thursday the deadline to buy tickets for the Saturday Jan. 7 event.

All proceeds from the event will benefit charities supporting those who have served in the military and those who continue to serve.

The evening will feature remarks from the head of the Vermont National Guard, Maj. Gen. Steven Cray, and Scott who will take the oath of office as governor on Jan. 5.

The event will be held at the Army Aviation Facility at the Burlington International Airport in South Burlington.

