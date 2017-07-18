Death Of Man On Mt. Greylock Not Suspicious

Authorities say the death of a man whose body was found by hikers on the highest mountain in Massachusetts is not considered suspicious.

The Berkshire district attorney's office said in a statement Tuesday that the body of 54-year-old Kurt Kruger, of Great Barrington, was found Monday afternoon on a trail well below the 3,491-foot summit.

State police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office responded to the scene along with several other agencies.

The body was removed with the help of an all-terrain vehicle.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

