Death Of Man On Mt. Greylock Not Suspicious

By 27 minutes ago
  • The summit of Mt. Greylock in western Massachusetts
    The summit of Mt. Greylock in western Massachusetts
    Jim Levulis / WAMC

Authorities say the death of a man whose body was found by hikers on the highest mountain in Massachusetts is not considered suspicious.

The Berkshire district attorney's office said in a statement Tuesday that the body of 54-year-old Kurt Kruger, of Great Barrington, was found Monday afternoon on a trail well below the 3,491-foot summit.

State police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office responded to the scene along with several other agencies.

The body was removed with the help of an all-terrain vehicle.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

 Copyright The Associated Press 2017. All rights reserved. 

Tags: 
Mt. Greylock
Mount Greylock

Related Content

Mass. War Memorial Tower To Undergo More Repairs

By Dec 12, 2014
Jim Levulis / WAMC

A beacon to Massachusetts’ veterans hobbled by years of extreme conditions is set to shine bright once again.

Festival At Mount Greylock Aims To Leave Harry Potter Lovers Spellbound

By Jun 16, 2017
JD Allen / WAMC

Mount Greylock, the tallest mountain in Massachusetts, happens to be enchanted — at least according to author J.K. Rowling, who describes it as the location of the North American School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief JD Allen spoke with Amanda Zepka, the co-creator of the first MAGICon, which will celebrate all things Harry Potter this weekend in Adams, Massachusetts.

Veterans Series: Adams' Ski Troops

By Dec 13, 2016
A museum exhibit at the Adams Visitor Center is dedicated to the men from Adams, Massachusetts who served in the Army's 10th Mountain Division during World War II.
Jim Levulis / WAMC

Oftentimes war means leaving the place you know behind, but it doesn’t always have to mean losing touch with home. In the next part of our series on World War II veterans, WAMC tells the story of about 20 men from a small western Massachusetts town who answered the call of duty — the best way they knew how.

Mt. Greylock Communities Look To Capture Harry Potter Magic

By Aug 22, 2016
Mt. Greylock
wikipedia.org

Adams, Massachusetts and surrounding communities are looking to capitalize on Mt. Greylock’s recently discovered role in the fictional world of Harry Potter.

Paging Through The Berkshires' Hikes

By Aug 10, 2016
Lauren Stevens holding his book "50 Hikes in the Berkshire Hills"
Jim Levulis / WAMC

For some people, hiking is all about discovering new places, but you need know where you’re going. Step-by-step, one hiker-turned-author has taken it upon himself to make sure those looking to escape in the Berkshires know where to go. And I went with him.

Mount Greylock Gets International Fame For A Spell

By Jul 1, 2016
Coat of Arms of Ilvermorny
Facebook: Pottermore

On Tuesday we learned that the Berkshires are now a part of the fictional world of Harry Potter. So why did author J.K. Rowling pick this region and what might it mean?