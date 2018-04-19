Dedication Ceremony Saturday In Troy

The City of Troy will honor its former Director of Operations, who was murdered three years ago, on Saturday.

A ceremony has been scheduled to dedicate Riverfront Park to William “Bill” Chamberlain, the city’s former Director of Operations. The park and adjacent portion of Front Street will be dedicated as “William D. Chamberlain Riverfront Park” and “Chamberlain Way” in recognition of his life and three-decade career serving the Collar City.

Chamberlain was slain outside his Wynantskill home in 2015 by parolee Joseph Vandenburgh, who was later sentenced to 25 years to life.