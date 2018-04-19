Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Defense Pushes To Dismiss Charges In School Shooting Plot

By 2 hours ago
  • Picture of a judge's gavel
    bloomsberries/FLickr

A judge is now open to considering a request to dismiss felony charges — including attempted aggravated murder — against a Vermont teen accused of planning to shoot up his former high school.

The judge said this week that he was vacating his earlier dismissal of the defense's request to throw out the charges against 18-year-old Jack Sawyer. The move came after the Vermont Supreme Court ruled that Sawyer should not be held without bail, saying planning a crime does not amount to an attempted crime.

Judge Thomas Zonay is calling for a hearing on the dismissal request.

Sawyer, who was arrested a day after the Parkland, Florida, shooting that killed 17, has pleaded not guilty. A judge has set bail at $100,000. Sawyer was still being held in jail on Thursday.

All contents © copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
School-Shooting-Plot-Vermont
Jack Sawyer

Related Content

Judge Sets Bail For Suspect In Vermont School Shooting Plot

By Apr 17, 2018
Jack Sawyer
Vermont State Police

A judge has set $100,000 bail for a Vermont teenager accused in a school shooting plot that led to changes in Vermont's gun laws.

Vermont's Governor Calls For Law Change In Shooting Plot Case

By Apr 16, 2018
Jack Sawyer
Vermont State Police

Vermont's governor is urging state lawmakers to immediately change a law that drove the state Supreme Court to rule that a teenager accused of planning a massive shooting at his former high school should not be kept in jail.

Community On Edge After Court Rules Teenager In Shooting Plot Should Get Bail

By Apr 14, 2018
Jack Sawyer
Vermont State Police

Some residents say their Vermont community is on edge after the state Supreme Court ruled that a teen charged with planning a shooting at his former high school should be granted bail.

Court Rules Teen Accused In School Shooting Plot Deserves Bail

By Apr 12, 2018
Jack Sawyer
Vermont State Police

The Vermont Supreme Court has ruled that a teenager accused of planning a shooting at his former high school should not be kept in jail pending his trial.

Attorneys Seek Bail For Teen Accused In School Shooting Plot

By Apr 3, 2018
Jail cell

A panel of the Vermont Supreme Court is considering whether a teenager charged with planning a shooting at his former high school should be held without bail even though he never carried out the crime.