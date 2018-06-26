Delgado Declared Winner In NY-19 Democratic Race

Antonio Delgado has won a seven-person Democratic House primary in New York's closely-watched 19th district, according to an Associated Press race call late Tuesday. Delgado defeated Pat Ryan, Erin Collier, Jeff Beals, Brian Flynn, Gareth Rhodes and Dave Clegg. He advances to face first-term Republican John Faso in November.

The National Republican Campaign Committee wasted no time in blasting Delgado:

“Antonio Delgado is running to bring his liberal New York City values to the 19th District. His liberal colleagues at the largest lobbying firm in Washington are bankrolling his campaign because they know he would be a rubber stamp for Nancy Pelosi.”

So did Faso:

"I congratulate Mr. Delgado on his victory in the Democratic Primary Election. This November, Mr. Delgado will cast his first ever general election vote for Congress in our district after just moving here from New Jersey. He will soon learn, as the last two Democrat candidates for Congress before him, that our neighbors do not look kindly upon candidates who have just moved into our district and presume to represent us.

I look forward to a spirited General Election campaign. I am ranked as one of the most bipartisan members of Congress, and will proudly run on my record of fighting to improve the Upstate economy, helping our farmers, protecting seniors on Social Security and Medicare, combatting the opioid epidemic and ensuring our veterans receive the benefits they’ve earned.

My opponent favors policies which would raise taxes on individuals and small businesses. In addition, my opponent favors a complete government takeover of the healthcare system, jeopardizing Medicare and eliminating employer sponsored health insurance by forcing everyone into a government plan. Lastly, my opponent is against enhanced border security and essentially favors open borders. On these issues and others, voters will have a crystal clear choice this November."