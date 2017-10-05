Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Demetri Martin Plans To Get Awkward In Albany

By 1 hour ago
  • Demetri Martin
    Demetri Martin
    Demetri Martin

Writer, actor, comedian, film director and all-around smart guy Demetri Martin is mounting a 40-city stand-up tour this fall. The Conan O’Brien and Daily Show alum recently directed and starred in his first feature film, Dean. He also had a Comedy Central series called Important Things. The standup tour Let’s Get Awkward will bring Martin to The Egg in Albany on October 6 at 8 p.m.

Tags: 
Demetri Martin
comedy

Related Content

Comedian Demetri Martin Persists In Return To Albany

By Jan 26, 2015

One of the best things that happened to comedy in recent years was Demetri Martin walking away from a free ride at NYU law school with one year to go for a career in stand-up instead.

"Point Your Face at This" Tour and Drawings by Demetri Martin

By Mar 13, 2013
Demetri Martin / Point Your Face at This: Drawings published by Grand Central

  Stand-up comedian, Demetri Martin, brings his “Point Your Face at this Tour” to The Calvin in Northampton, MA tonight. (He will also be at The Egg in Albany on Saturday - but that show is sold out.) 

Demetri Martin has appeared on Comedy Central Presents, has two one-hour Comedy Central stand-up specials, he was the Trendspotting/Youth Correspondent on The Daily Show, a writer on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, had a Comedy Central Series entitled Important Things with Demetri Martin, appeared on HBO’s Flight of the Conchords (which I mention because it is a personal favorite), and starred in Ang Lee’s film, Taking Woodstock.

Next Tuesday, Demetri’s new book, Point Your Face at This: Drawings, will be available - it is published by Grand Central and is available for pre-order now. The book is a new collection of Demetri’s drawings - single panel, single page line drawings like the one’s he presents on a large pad of paper during many of his stand-up shows.

Demetri Martin On His Directorial Debut: 'I Felt Compelled To Share Something Personal'

By editor May 30, 2017

Demetri Martin is known for his stand-up comedy routines, his years as a correspondent on “The Daily Show” and his quirky drawings that have been featured in two books.

But in his new film “Dean” — which Martin directed, wrote and stars in — he takes a more serious turn, playing a young man struggling in the aftermath of his mother’s death.

Mario Cantone At The 5th Annual Woodstock Comedy Festival

By Sep 12, 2017
Mario Cantone

Mario Cantone is back for another hilarious night of comedy and music at Bearsville Theater on September 16th as part of the 5th Annual Woodstock Comedy Festival. From Liza Minnelli to Julia Childs, come see Mario's best impressions, stories, music and all new jokes. 

Mario is a Tony nominated comedian who is best known for his role as Anthony on the hit HBO series Sex and the City is also an accomplished stage actor and singer. He has performed on Broadway in Shakespeare’s The TempestLove! Valor! Compassion!Assassins, and his one-man show, Laugh Whore.

Besides his acting career, he has conquered the comedy scene performing as a standup and impressionist in venues like Carnegie Hall.

'Comedy Is Extraordinarily Difficult': John Cleese On Being Funny

By editor Nov 1, 2014

John Cleese is a big, tall, stiff-upper-lipped international symbol of British wit. He's made us laugh in Fawlty Towers and movies including Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Time Bandits, A Fish Called Wanda, and, recently, as the exasperated master of spycraft — Q — who gives James Bond some of his best toys to break.