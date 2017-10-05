Demetri Martin Plans To Get Awkward In Albany

Stand-up comedian, Demetri Martin, brings his “Point Your Face at this Tour” to The Calvin in Northampton, MA tonight. (He will also be at The Egg in Albany on Saturday - but that show is sold out.)

Demetri Martin has appeared on Comedy Central Presents, has two one-hour Comedy Central stand-up specials, he was the Trendspotting/Youth Correspondent on The Daily Show, a writer on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, had a Comedy Central Series entitled Important Things with Demetri Martin, appeared on HBO’s Flight of the Conchords (which I mention because it is a personal favorite), and starred in Ang Lee’s film, Taking Woodstock.

Next Tuesday, Demetri’s new book, Point Your Face at This: Drawings, will be available - it is published by Grand Central and is available for pre-order now. The book is a new collection of Demetri’s drawings - single panel, single page line drawings like the one’s he presents on a large pad of paper during many of his stand-up shows.