Democrat James Ehlers Discusses His Campaign For Vermont Governor

Lake Champlain International Executive Director James Ehlers is known in Vermont for his outspoken environmental advocacy especially when it comes to the state’s waters. He has never held elective office but last July announced he would challenge first-term Republican Governor Phil Scott. Ehlers, a Democrat, says he entered the race because he feels the people’s voice is missing from the governor’s office.

"Quite frankly the people's voice has been missing in Montpelier for quite some time now when it comes to gubernatorial leadership and I felt an obligation to lead by example."

Ehlers faces former utility CEO Christine Hallquist and 13-year-old Ethan Sonneborn of Bristol in the Democratic primary. Republican Keith Stern is challenging incumbent Republican Governor Phil Scott, who has not announced his re-election plans, but is expected to seek a second term. The primary is in August. You can hear more candidate interviews at wamc.org.

