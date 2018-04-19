Democrat Shelley Mayer Discusses Her Bid For A NYS Senate Seat

There are special elections in New York on Tuesday to fill nine vacant state Assembly seats and two vacant Senate seats. One closely contested race heating up in the final days is in the 37th Senate District, where Democrat George Latimer vacated his seat after being elected Westchester County Executive. Money has been pouring in on both sides. Democratic Assemblywoman Shelley Mayer is running against Republican Julie Killian. Wednesday, we heard from Killian. Today, WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison speaks with Mayer about a race that could decide which party rules the chamber.

Shelley Mayer is the Democratic candidate running in Tuesday’s special election for the 37th New York state Senate District in Westchester County. She also is on the Working Families Party line.