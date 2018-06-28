Related Program: 
Democrat Tedra Cobb Discusses General Election Campaign Following NY-21 Primary Victory

Democrat Tedra Cobb won a five-way primary Tuesday in New York’s 21st Congressional district and will now challenge two-term incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik. The barbs between the camps began on primary night. Cobb says her victory was about the people of the district and the need for change.

“I am going to stay on that message that we need health care.  We need to reduce the cost of prescription drugs. We need to ensure that everyone in this district has access to health care, that businesses can survive and thrive. Those are the messages that I will talk about and focus on because we’re in trouble here and we need a representative who’s serving us. That is important and that’s what I’m going to talk about. That’s why people chose me as the candidate and that’s why I think they’ll choose me in November.”

Tedra Cobb faces two-term incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik in November’s general election. The Stefanik campaign has released its first campaign ad titled “Taxin’ Tedra" which attacks the Democrat’s record as a Saint Lawrence County legislator.

