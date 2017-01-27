Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Democratic Lawmakers Want Alternative Vermont Budget

By 3 minutes ago
Related Program: 
All Things Considered
  • Photo of Vermont Statehouse in winter
    Vermont Statehouse
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

Key Vermont lawmakers are asking Republican Governor Phil Scott for an alternative budget proposal as it becomes increasingly clear that his won't pass in either the House or the Senate.

Governor Scott proposed enforcing a spending freezing on school budgets and his proposal would put more than $100 million in new liabilities on the education fund, which is funded mostly by property taxes.

Vermont Public Radio reports Senate President Tim Ashe said Thursday that he hopes the administration has a backup plan if the Legislature is unable "to pull off the miracle of getting a vote through by next Friday."

Democratic House Speaker Mitzi Johnson says she's concerned about the effects of placing new liabilities on the education fund.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Budget-Legislature
Vermont Legislature
Governor Scott
Governor Phil Scott
Scott Budget

Related Content

New Vermont GOP Governor Urges Big Education Changes

By Jan 24, 2017
Vermont Governor Phil Scott
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont's new Republican governor is calling on lawmakers to restructure the way the state pays for education.

Vermont Governor Issues Three Executive Orders To Restructure State Government

By Jan 17, 2017
Photo of Vermont Statehouse in winter
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has issued three executive orders to restructure parts of state government.  The new Republican governor says the new agencies are designed to improve administrative functions, expand the economy and make the state more affordable.