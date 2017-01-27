Democratic Lawmakers Want Alternative Vermont Budget

Key Vermont lawmakers are asking Republican Governor Phil Scott for an alternative budget proposal as it becomes increasingly clear that his won't pass in either the House or the Senate.

Governor Scott proposed enforcing a spending freezing on school budgets and his proposal would put more than $100 million in new liabilities on the education fund, which is funded mostly by property taxes.

Vermont Public Radio reports Senate President Tim Ashe said Thursday that he hopes the administration has a backup plan if the Legislature is unable "to pull off the miracle of getting a vote through by next Friday."

Democratic House Speaker Mitzi Johnson says she's concerned about the effects of placing new liabilities on the education fund.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.