Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Democratic Westchester Reps Rally Outside Facility Holding Migrant Children

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago

Three Democratic members of Congress who together represent Westchester came together Saturday outside a facility in the county that is housing migrant children. Denied entry, the officials called on the Trump administration to immediately reunite children separated from their families who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

The facility, Rising Ground, is in Congressman Eliot Engel’s 16th district, in Yonkers.

“Unsurprisingly, the Trump administration has refused to provide members of Congress with information,” Engel said. “We tried to go through official channels to visit the children being held here today, but we have been rebuffed by officials at the Department of Health and Human Services.”

Engel says the Department informed him it would be two weeks before any such visit would be allowed. Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney represents the 18th District, where there is another facility reportedly housing migrant children, in Lincolndale, in the Town of Somers:

“We are the representatives of the people who pay the bills for this policy, and we have a right to go in there and see what the hell’s going on,” Maloney said. “And it is, well this is not some black site, this is not some prison in some foreign country. This is a taxpayer-funded facility in the United States, and members of Congress should be able to go in there and tell the rest of you what’s going on.”

The Department of Homeland Security Saturday issued a fact sheet on zero-tolerance prosecution and family reunification. It says that DHS and the Department of Health and Human Services have a process to ensure that family members know the location of their children and have regular communication after separation to ensure that adults who are subject to deportation are reunited with their children for the purposes of deportation. Again, Maloney, who has launched a bid for state attorney general.

“And we need to know right now if there are children in this facility who, while being labeled unaccompanied are, in fact, merely separated from the parents who somewhere else right now in the United States,” said Maloney.  “And if we don’t do that right away, if we don’t do that right away, if we wait two weeks, like HHS tells us we’re supposed to, if we sit around and we’re dumb enough to let them delay for two more weeks, somebody’s parent is going to get deported and that kid’s still going to be here and those two parent and child, people are never going to get back together again.”

As of June 23, DHS says 22 unaccompanied children in their custody who were separated from adults as part of the Zero Tolerance initiative were reunited. As of June 20, the government fact sheet says there are 2,053 separated minors being cared for in HHS-funded facilities and work continues toward family reunification. And the fact sheet says 17 percent of minors in these facilities were placed there as a result of Zero Tolerance enforcement; the remaining 83 percent arrived to the U.S. unaccompanied.

The crowd that assembled was supportive of the representatives’ calls for reunification. However, one man held up a sign in support of President Trump, which Westchester County Executive George Latimer acknowledged.

“I know we got a guy holding up ‘Make America Great’. You know something? I want to make America great more than you do,” Latimer said. “I want to make America great based on the Declaration of Independence – all men and women, life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness; not the pursuit of anger and the pursuit of prejudice.”

The Trump supporter wanted to know where the parents’ responsibility was in all this. Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas, who recently pleaded not guilty in a public corruption case brought by the state attorney general’s office, also responded.

“Yeah, the parents have responsibility. They’re fleeing a situation where they’re being oppressed, where they’re being targeted, where they’re being basically victims of hate. And as we all work to make America great again, I got the mic, man, relax for a minute,” Thomas said. “Here’s the deal, if we’re going to make America great again, it does not involve losing our humanity. That’s it.”

Congresswoman Nita Lowey represents the 17th District.

“The administration’s use of children as sacrificial pawns is a moral outrage that has already cost lasting trauma from which many children may never recover,” Lowey said.

Eileen O’Connor lives around the corner from Rising Ground. She is a founder of NYCD 16-Indivisible.

“We want transparency about what’s happening and we want oversight about this whole process,” O’Connor said. “And I think this is a good first step.”

Engel, the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has introduced the Central America Family Protection and Reunification Act with two other representatives. The bill would require the State Department – through embassies in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala – to prioritize supporting governments and citizens of these countries to facilitate immediate family reunification. Lowey and Maloney are among numerous co-sponsors.

Tags: 
Family Separation
Congressman Eliot Engel
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney
Congresswoman Nita Lowey
Westchester County Executive George Latimer
Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Related Content

GOP Candidate For NY Gov. Weighs In On Immigration

By Jun 22, 2018
Marcus Molinaro
WAMC/Allison Dunne

The Republican candidate for New York governor, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, says he agrees with incumbent Democrat Andrew Cuomo that President Trump’s policy of separating immigrant children from their parents is wrong, but he says there are issues with caring for children in New York that Cuomo is ignoring. 

Cuomo Estimates 700 Separated Immigrant Children Are In NY

By Jun 21, 2018
Governor Andrew Cuomo
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Governor Andrew Cuomo says there are as many as 700 immigrant children in child care services in New York, and he’s demanding that state health care professionals have access to them, saying under New York’s constitution, the state is responsible for their welfare.

Ulster County Exec: We're Offering Services To A Child Separated From Family

By Allison Dunne Jun 20, 2018

President Donald Trump signed an executive order today ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the U.S. border illegally. It was a dramatic turnaround for Trump, who has been insisting, wrongly, that his administration had no choice but to separate families apprehended at the border because of federal law and a court decision. It is not clear what any reunification plans may be, or what will happen with the immigrant children who were placed in various facilities, including one in Kingston, New York. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with Ulster County Executive Mike Hein about the situation.

Democratic House Appropriators Demand Hearing On Family Separations

By Allison Dunne Jun 20, 2018

House Appropriations Committee Ranking Democrat Nita Lowey of New York, along with ranking House Democrats on three subcommittees, have written to their Republican counterparts, regarding the Trump administration’s family separation policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch Discusses Texas Trip To View Detention Centers

By Jun 19, 2018
Rep. Peter Welch
photo provided

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch traveled to McAllen and Brownsville, Texas on Sunday to see firsthand the detention centers created as a result of the Trump Administration’s enforcement of family separation policies. Upon arriving at a former WalMart housing about 1,500 boys, the at-large Democrat tweeted that it was “shameful.”  Welch says he and other Congressional representatives saw children separated from parents and parents separated from children.

NY Reps Call On USCG To Be Transparent In Any Anchorage Proposals

By Allison Dunne Jun 22, 2018
WAMC, Allison Dunne

Two Democratic New York congressmen have asked the U.S. Coast Guard to commit to transparency in any new anchorage proposals. 

Congressional Corner With Eliot Engel

By Jun 22, 2018
Congressman Eliot Engel
Courtesy of the Office of Congressman Eliot Engel

Despite new activism, gun control is at a standstill in Washington.

In today’s segment, WAMC’s Alan Chartock wraps up his conversation with New York Congressman Eliot Engel of the 16th House district.