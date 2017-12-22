DEP Clears North Adams Water After Lead, Copper Testing

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has cleared North Adams after it was mandated to test lead and copper in its water supply. 

In October, the state mandated North Adams to test the water at 60 locations by January after a report said the city failed to properly maintain the required pH level for three years.

High acidity in the water can lead to a higher lead and copper concentration in the water supply due to increased corrosion.

Mayor Richard Alcombright told WAMC Thursday the state received the results of more than 80 test sites December 4th.  

“The water is very safe in the city of North Adams,” Alcombright says. ”We have a very good water treatment plant – we just went through a pretty expensive, extensive of all of the filtration media. The plant’s in great shape, we have great staff and we think we have great water.”

Greylock Elementary School tested the highest for lead concentration, but well under the state limit. Alcombright says the corroded apparatus in the school’s kitchen will be replaced.

