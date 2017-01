In mid-December, Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox announced he was stepping down to take a job with the National Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program. Cox was instrumental in rolling out LEAD in Albany. Cox recently sat down with WAMC's Capital Region Bureau Chief Dave Lucas to talk about his time as chief.

