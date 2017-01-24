Departure Board At Penn Station Is No More

A longstanding ritual for travelers at the nation's busiest rail hub came to an end late Monday when workers began removing the large board that announced the times and platforms of departing trains at New York City's Pennsylvania Station.

The 10-foot-tall, electronic timetable had long been the center of attention in the utilitarian waiting area for Amtrak and New Jersey Transit passengers. Travelers were forced to gather beneath it and keep their eyes peeled for which gate to dash to when their train rolled in. On Tuesday it was dark, replaced with 40 eye-level digital panels scattered around the station. An Amtrak team will fully dismantle the sign within a week. The board was one of the few recognizable landmarks in the station, which serves 600,000 commuters daily.

