Deputies Suspended Without Pay After Brawl

By 21 minutes ago

Four deputies with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office are suspended without pay after a late-night brawl in downtown Saratoga Springs.

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said his department is investigating after an incident last weekend involving four deputies on Caroline Street, an area with several bars and restaurants.

In a statement, he said, “Whether in uniform or off-duty, we hold our deputies to the highest possible standard.”

Additionally, he said the suspensions will have “no impact” on the department’s ability to respond to residents.

Zurlo declined further comment, citing an ongoing personnel issue.

