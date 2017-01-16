Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Design, Location Chosen For Permanent 9/11 Memorial

By 28 minutes ago
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

A rendering shows the view at night of the 9/11 memorial planned in Riverfront Park in Springfield, Ma.
Credit Spirit of Springfield

   After years of delay and false starts, plans have been unveiled in Springfield, Massachusetts for a permanent 9/11 memorial that will include a piece of steel from the destroyed World Trade Center.

     The design selected for the memorial has the 12-foot-long, nearly 3,000 pound steel beam positioned vertically in front of a curved wall that holds the names of the first responders who died as a result of the terrorist attack.  At night, spotlights place shadows of the beam on the wall to symbolize the Twin Towers.

     Co-designer Bruce Rosenbaum of ModVic said people will be able to touch the beam.

    "We want to make sure there is a physical connection so people can really feel the emotion and the spirit of the piece," said Rosenbaum.  " We specifically wanted to do something that wasn't repetitive. We saw a lot of concepts with the  I-beam in a laying position and we thought that was not respectful. Our concept  has the beam vertical so it is proud and strong."

      The memorial will be built in Riverfront Park.  The dedication is planned for September 11, 2018.

     Co-designer Sam Ostroff of Salmon Studios said the memorial will respectfully show off the artifact in a visually exciting way.

    " You are not allowed to modify the artifact in anyway, so we showcase it using light and shadow in a way that is unique," he said.

     The design entitled “Twin Shadows” was selected by a committee that included representatives from the city’s fire and police departments.

      Mayor Domenic Sarno was asked his reaction when he initially saw renderings of the proposed memorial.

     " Goosebumps," replied Sarno.  "This is going to be very accessible to the public in a solemn place on the riverfront and  memorialize what happened on 9/11."

      The 9/11 artifact has been in storage since 2011 when it was obtained by Spirit of Springfield through a donation program of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.  Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt said several locations were considered for the permanent memorial.

     " We went everywhere to try to find the right place and we thought we found it in front of Union Station, until we were told it could not be in front of Union Station," said Matt. " But I think we are now at the best possible place."

      Patrick Sullivan, the director of the city’s parks department, said the 9/11 memorial will be incorporated into plans for a $1 million renovation of Riverfront Park that is being funded by MGM Springfield.

     " We are  not just placing it somewhere in the city. We  want it here 100,200 years from now," said Sullivan.

     More than 2,600 pieces of steel and other items from the 2001 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center have been distributed by the Port Authority.  Artifacts have gone to communities in all 50 states and to 10 countries.

     

Tags: 
Springfield 9/11 memorial
9-11 first responders
world trade center
Spirit of Springfield

Related Content

Ceremony Honors 9/11 First Responders

By Sep 11, 2015
WAMC

September 11th remembrance ceremonies took place across the region today in communities large and small.  The city of Springfield, Massachusetts held an annual memorial to the emergency workers killed in the terrorist attack.

   Of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the September 11th attacks 14 years ago, 414 were emergency workers in New York City who responded to the World Trade Center.  These included firefighters, police officers and emergency medical technicians and paramedics from private ambulance companies. 

Poughkeepsie To Receive WTC Beam

By Jaired Crofut Jan 23, 2014

POUGHKEEPSIE – A length of beam salvaged from World Trade Center in Manhattan is going to be donated by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to the City of Poughkeepsie.

Hundreds of communities around the nation have requested and received pieces of steel beams, which are integrated into community memorials dedicated to the memories of those killed in the 9/11 attacks.

Family Of Slain Massachusetts Marine Will Lead Holiday Parade

By Nov 23, 2015
a poster announces a tribute to Marine Gunnery Srgt Thomas Sullivan
WAMC

     The Massachusetts Marine killed when a gunman attacked a military site in Tennessee earlier this year will be honored at a holiday tradition in his home town.

      The family of U.S. Marine Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Sullivan will be grand marshals for this year’s “Parade of the Big Balloons” in Springfield.  Joseph Sullivan said the family, which has guarded its privacy, accepted the invitation of the parade organizers to show their gratitude for the outpouring of support from city officials and residents after his brother was killed last July.