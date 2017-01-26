Despite Trump Order, Mayor Says Syracuse Will Remain A 'Sanctuary City'

Originally published on January 26, 2017 12:47 pm
Cities like New York, Oakland and Chicago have declared themselves “sanctuary cities” that won’t cooperate with federal immigration officials. And many mayors say they won’t be intimidated by a promise from President Trump to cut federal grants to those communities.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Mayor Stephanie Miner (@MayorMinerSYR) of Syracuse, New York, about why her city will remain a sanctuary for immigrants.
