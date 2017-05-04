Related Program: 
The Roundtable

The Destruction Of Hillary Clinton

By 32 minutes ago

The Destruction of Hillary Clinton is an answer to the question many have been asking: How did an extraordinarily well-qualified, experienced, and admired candidate -- whose victory would have been as historic as Barack Obama's -- come to be seen as a tool of the establishment, a chronic liar, and a talentless politician?

Susan Bordo is a media critic, cultural historian, and feminist scholar. Her books include Unbearable Weight, which was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, and, most recently, The Creation of Anne Boleyn. She is Professor of Gender and Women’s Studies at the University of Kentucky.

Tags: 
hillary clinton
election 2016
President Donald Trump
susan bardo
feminism
james comey
fbi
access hollywood
Politics

Related Content

Joe Conason On What's Next For The Clintons

By Nov 10, 2016
Book Cover - Man of the World

Joe Conason is editor-in-chief of The National Memo and an editor at The Investigative Fund. A widely published columnist and reporter, he is the author of several books, including Big Lies, and co-author of the New York Times bestseller The Hunting of the President: The Ten-Year Campaign to Destroy Bill and Hillary Clinton.

His new book is Man of the World: The Further Endeavors of Bill Clinton, where Conason profiled Bill Clinton’s post presidency career in philanthropy.

How The Hell Did This Happen?: The Election Of 2016

By Apr 5, 2017
Book Cover - How the Hell Did This Happen?

This election cycle was so absurd that celebrated political satirist, journalist, and die-hard Republican P. J. O’Rourke endorsed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. 

In How the Hell Did This Happen?, P.J. brings his critical eye and inimitable voice to some seriously risky business.

Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign

By 54 minutes ago
Book Cover - Shattered

How Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election to Donald Trump is the riveting story of a sure thing gone off the rails. For every Comey revelation or hindsight acknowledgment about the electorate, no explanation of defeat can begin with anything other than the core problem of Hillary's campaign--the candidate herself. 

Through deep access to insiders from the top to the bottom of the campaign, political writers Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes have reconstructed the key decisions and unseized opportunities, the well-intentioned misfires and the hidden thorns that turned a winnable contest into a devastating loss. 

Their book is Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign and we are joined by Jonathan Allen.

The Trump Survival Guide

By Jan 18, 2017
Book Cover - The Trump Survival Guide

The election of Donald Trump rocked an already divided America and left scores of citizens, including the nearly sixty-five million voters who supported Hillary Clinton, feeling bereft and powerless.

Now, Gene Stone, author of The Bush Survival Bible, offers guidance and solutions they can use to make a difference in this serious call-to-arms—showing them how to move from anger and despair to activism as the Trump inauguration approaches. His new book is The Trump Survival Guide.

Stone outlines political and social concepts—including such issues as Civil Rights, Women’s Rights, the Environment, Obamacare, International relations, and LGBTQ Rights—providing a brief history of each, a refresher on Obama's policies, and an analysis of what Trump’s administration might do. 