Deval Patrick, Former MA Governor, Mulling White House Run

By 5 hours ago
  • Former Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick speaking at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams.
    Former Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick speaking at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams.
    Jim Levulis / WAMC

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick says a run for the White House in 2020 is on his "radar screen," while adding that he's far from making any final decision.

The Democrat who served two terms and was the state's first black governor said in a Feb. 28 interview with KCUR in Kansas City, Missouri, that running for president was a "huge consideration," but one he planned to think through and discuss with his family.

For now, Patrick said he planned to offer help to Democrats running in 2018. He noted that he campaigned for U.S. Sen. Doug Jones during Alabama's contentious special election last year.

Patrick described himself in the interview as a "pro-growth Democrat." He joined Boston-based Bain Capital as a managing director after leaving office in January 2015.

Patrick pledged to continue to make government more effective, calling for an overhaul of Massachusetts' unemployment insurance system and vowing to pass legislation making it easier to register to vote.