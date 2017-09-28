Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Dining Etiquette for Hosts and Guests

By 1 hour ago

What’s the proper way to hold a wine glass? What’s an appropriate gift to bring a host—and what shouldn’t you bring? How should you correctly introduce guests to each other? What is appropriate cell phone usage at a business dinner? Here are just a few of important etiquette questions.

In their new book, Modern American Manners: Dining Etiquette for Hosts and Guests, Fred Mayo and Michael Gold have written a guide to help us learn appropriate manners so we can enjoy the pleasures of good food, good drink, and good company without worrying about what behavior is proper. 

Chapters cover how to be a good host, how to be a good guest, and how to behave at business events, cocktail parties, formal dinners, and restaurants. There is also a unique chapter discussing pet peeves and how to handle them with grace, civility, and appropriate manners.

Tags: 
Modern American Manners
Fred Mayo
Michael Gold
Etiquette
manners
behavior

Related Content

The Science Of Why We're Socially Awkward

By Jun 12, 2017
Book Cover - Awkward

As humans, we all need to belong. While modern social life can make even the best of us feel gawky, for roughly one in five of us, navigating its challenges is consistently overwhelming -- an ongoing maze without an exit. Often unable to grasp social cues or master the skills and grace necessary for smooth interaction, we feel out of sync with those around us. Though individuals may recognize their awkward disposition, they rarely understand why they are like this -- which makes it hard for them to know how to adjust their behavior.

Psychologist and interpersonal relationship expert Ty Tashiro knows what it’s like to be awkward. His new book is Awkward: The Science of Why We're Socially Awkward and Why That's Awesome.

The Science Behind The Corporate Takeover Of Our Bodies And Brains

By Sep 27, 2017
Book Cover - The Hacking of the American Mind

While researching the toxic and addictive properties of sugar for his New York Times bestseller Fat Chance, Dr. Robert Lustig, a neuroendocrinologist at UCSF, made an alarming discovery - our pursuit of happiness is being subverted by a culture of addiction, depression, and chronic disease from which we may never recover.

In his new book, The Hacking of the American Mind: The Science Behind the Corporate Takeover of Our Bodies and Brains, Dr. Lustig presents the fundamental differences between pleasure and happiness – at the biological and chemical level—and explains the way big business is taking advantage of advances in neuroscience to confuse and conflate pleasure with happiness, and getting into our heads.

Dr. Robert Lustig is professor of pediatrics in the Division of Endocrinology and a member of the Institute for Health Policy Studies at University of California, San Francisco. 