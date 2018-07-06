Director Of The Tanglewood Music Center, Ellen Highstein

As you walk along Tanglewood’s meandering paths, it’s easy to miss a series of small wooden shacks nestled amongst the pine trees -- until you hear the sweet music emanating from within. It’s here that the Tanglewood Music Center Fellows hone their craft and learn from the masters.
For decades, talented young musicians from around the country and around the globe have been coming to the Berkshires to study with some of the best musicians in the world. Today we’re joined by Ellen Highstein – the Director of the Tanglewood Music Center.
