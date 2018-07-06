Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Director Of The Tanglewood Music Center, Ellen Highstein

By & 1 hour ago
  • Ellen Highstein
    Ellen High stein

 

As you walk along Tanglewood’s meandering paths, it’s easy to miss a series of small wooden shacks nestled amongst the pine trees -- until you hear the sweet music emanating from within. It’s here that the Tanglewood Music Center Fellows hone their craft and learn from the masters.

For decades, talented young musicians from around the country and around the globe have been coming to the Berkshires to study with some of the best musicians in the world.  Today we’re joined by Ellen Highstein – the Director of the Tanglewood Music Center.

Tags: 
ellen highstein
tanglewood music center
tanglewood
music education
remote broadcast
classical music

Related Content

Gabey's Comin' To Tanglewood: Bernstein's "On The Town" And The Boston Pops

By & 2 hours ago
Brandon Victor Dixon, Megan Lawrence, Laura Osnes, and Andy Karl perform ON THE TOWN with the Boston Pops.
Winslow Townson / digboston.com

A collaboration with choreographer Jerome Robbins and the writing team of Betty Comden and Adolph Green, Leonard Bernstein's “On the Town” -the story of three sailors on shore leave in New York City- arrived on Broadway in December 1944, when he was just twenty-six.

Based on his popular ballet collaboration with Robbins, “Fancy Free,” it was not only his first musical, it was a first for Comden and Green, who would become Broadway and Hollywood legends in their own right. Hit songs include "New York, New York" and "Some Other Time."

Keith Lockhart leads the Boston Pops in a complete, semi-staged performance of Bernstein's hit musical, "On the Town," tomorrow night in the shed featuring an all-star cast.

To tell us more, we welcome actor Andy Karl, Music Director, David Chase and Director Kathleen Marshall.

BSO Music Director And Conductor Andris Nelsons Discusses Tanglewood's Bernstein Centennial Summer

By ago
Andris Nelsons
Marco Borggreve

Andris Nelsons and the Boston Symphony Orchestra open their 2018 Tanglewood season with a gala performance featuring global superstar pianist Lang Lang tonight at 8pm.

The Maestro will then be off and running, conducting a program of Brahms and Shostakovich on Sunday and many other concerts as the season progresses.

BSO Music Director and Conductor Andris Nelsons is leading thirteen programs throughout the summer and will play a major role in Tanglewood's Bernstein Centennial Summer, leading twelve works either composed by Bernstein or strongly associated with his life as a conductor and pianist.

"Famous Father Girl" Jamie Bernstein On Bernstein Centennial Events At Tanglewood

By ago
Jamie Bernstein
Steve J. Sherman / Star Tribune

The composer of "On the Town" and "West Side Story," chief conductor of the New York Philharmonic, television star, humanitarian, and inveterate partygoer Leonard Bernstein was a massive celebrity during one of the headiest periods of American cultural life, and perhaps the most talented musician in American history.

To his eldest daughter, Jamie Bernstein, he was all that and more. She writes about her father in the new memoir, "Famous Father Girl."

She joins us to talk about the book, all of the international events celebrating Leonard Bernstein's Centennial this year -- including two very special events at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts. She’s directing "Trouble in Tahiti" on July 12 and hosting the Young People’s Concert on August 10.