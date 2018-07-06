Director Of The Tanglewood Music Center, Ellen Highstein

A collaboration with choreographer Jerome Robbins and the writing team of Betty Comden and Adolph Green, Leonard Bernstein's “On the Town” -the story of three sailors on shore leave in New York City- arrived on Broadway in December 1944, when he was just twenty-six.

Based on his popular ballet collaboration with Robbins, “Fancy Free,” it was not only his first musical, it was a first for Comden and Green, who would become Broadway and Hollywood legends in their own right. Hit songs include "New York, New York" and "Some Other Time."

Keith Lockhart leads the Boston Pops in a complete, semi-staged performance of Bernstein's hit musical, "On the Town," tomorrow night in the shed featuring an all-star cast.

To tell us more, we welcome actor Andy Karl, Music Director, David Chase and Director Kathleen Marshall.