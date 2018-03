Joe Pickett, the Wyoming game warden and unassuming lawman who graces C.J. Box’s #1 New York Times bestselling series of western crime novels, returns in a riveting eighteenth installment, "The Disappeared."

Having won every major prize in the crime fiction genre, including the Edgar, Anthony, Macavity, Gumshoe, and Barry awards, and with over ten million copies of his novels sold in the U.S. alone, C.J. Box is an acknowledged master at honing unforgettable characters and un-put-downable plots.