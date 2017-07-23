District May Take Over Berkshire Mall's Management

  • The Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough, Massachusetts.
    Facebook: Berkshire Mall

The owners of the Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough, Massachusetts have missed their deadline to pay outstanding tax revenue. 

The Berkshire Mall’s owners failed to pay $230,000 to the Baker Hill Road District by the July 20th deadline.

The district now has the right to take over the management of the shopping complex – unless the owners can settle its debt before January.

The mall has lost its Payless ShoeSource, Eastern Mountain Sports, JCPenney, Macy’s and Best Buy stores over the past two years.

The mall's assessment value has dropped from $60 million to about $19.5 million.

