DJ Sessions: Christmas Favorites Through The Years

For this week’s Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson speaks with his favorite childhood DJ Mike Haile (@mitmradio) of WHMS in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois.
They listen to some of their favorite Christmas songs, including Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas,” Darlene Love’s “Winter Wonderland” and “The Bell That Couldn’t Jingle,” by Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass.
Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.
Music From The Segment
Pentatonix, “Hallelujah”
Straight No Chaser, “12 Days of Christmas”
Bing Crosby, “White Christmas”
Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass, “The Bell That Couldn’t Jingle”
Elvis Presley, “Santa Bring My Baby Back (To Me)”