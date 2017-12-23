DJ Sessions: Christmas Favorites Through The Years

For this week’s Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson speaks with his favorite childhood DJ Mike Haile (@mitmradio) of WHMS in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois.

They listen to some of their favorite Christmas songs, including Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas,” Darlene Love’s “Winter Wonderland” and “The Bell That Couldn’t Jingle,” by Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.



Music From The Segment

Pentatonix, “Hallelujah”