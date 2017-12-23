DJ Sessions: Christmas Favorites Through The Years

By editor 8 hours ago
  • Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass in 1966. (Central Press/Getty Images)
    Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass in 1966. (Central Press/Getty Images)
Originally published on December 22, 2017 3:34 pm

For this week’s Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson speaks with his favorite childhood DJ Mike Haile (@mitmradio) of WHMS in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois.

They listen to some of their favorite Christmas songs, including Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas,” Darlene Love’s “Winter Wonderland” and “The Bell That Couldn’t Jingle,” by Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

Pentatonix, “Hallelujah”

]

Straight No Chaser, “12 Days of Christmas”

]

Bing Crosby, “White Christmas”

]

Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass, “The Bell That Couldn’t Jingle”

]

Elvis Presley, “Santa Bring My Baby Back (To Me)”

]

Madonna, “Santa Baby”

]

Wham!, “Last Christmas”

]

Nat King Cole, “The Christmas Song”

]

Darlene Love, “Winter Wonderland”

]

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.