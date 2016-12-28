Doctor Finds Suspect In Crash That Killed 5 Teenagers Competent For Trial

A doctor says the suspect in a wrong-way crash on an interstate highway that killed five Vermont teenagers is competent to stand trial.

Chittenden County Deputy State's Attorney Sarah George says the doctor's report that followed a court-ordered evaluation of the competency of Steven Bourgoin also found him sane.

Bourgoin's attorney Bob Katims tells the Burlington Free Press he plans to agree with the finding at a Friday hearing.

The 36-year-old Bourgoin, of Williston, is facing five counts of second degree murder. He is alleged to have caused a fatal crash Oct. 8 while driving his pickup truck the wrong way on I-89. Four Harwood Union High School students and a friend were killed.

Bourgoin then allegedly stole a police cruiser and crashed into a number of cars.

