Committee Chair Requests Donald Trump Jr. Testify On Capitol Hill

By 24 minutes ago
  • Donald Trump Jr. is interviewed by host Sean Hannity on the Fox News Channel television program the day he posted a series of email messages to Twitter showing him accepting help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary Clinton.
    Donald Trump Jr. is interviewed by host Sean Hannity on the Fox News Channel television program the day he posted a series of email messages to Twitter showing him accepting help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary Clinton.
    Richard Drew / AP
Originally published on July 13, 2017 12:16 pm

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, tells NPR that he has sent a letter to Donald J. Trump Jr. saying that he wants him to testify in an open session of the committee as early as next week and will subpoena him if necessary.

Trump Jr. told Sean Hannity of Fox News that he is willing to testify under oath about his meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya in June 2016.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.