Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Donating Time In The Great Outdoors

By 6 hours ago

Many people donate at the end of the year — in celebration of the holiday spirit or to pad their charitable giving in hopes of a larger tax return. Others donate their time. I gave some hours recently for those who enjoy the great outdoors.

You might not think that the din of a chainsaw overcoming the calm of a forest would be welcome, but in some cases it is. On a recent fall weekend, dozens of volunteers from across New York state went to work in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains. Although we were the greenest participants, my girlfriend and I were put right to work in the woods around the Adirondack Mountain Club’s Lodge at Heart Lake, just south of the village of Lake Placid.

Our job – strip bark off downed pine logs and edge a flat spot with axes and chainsaws to replace deteriorating trail steps. Disclaimer, only those licensed to do so wielded the chainsaws – yours truly well-unqualified. After digging out the old logs, deepening the holes and placing the newly stripped logs in, we carried buckets of rock and soil down the steps to level the path out. Kristen and I have benefited from such work during our hikes in Tennessee, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Vermont and the Adirondacks. We’d taken the neatly groomed trails for granted, and never gave much thought to the physical labor and engineering it takes to keep water from pooling or rains from washing out trails. It was truly eye-opening, especially when considering that the volunteers – many working much harder than us – were there on a wet, cold and windy weekend. While we worked on downed trees, others were falling.

Over the course of two days, volunteers repaired the roof of the High Peaks Information Center, stowed away canvas tents for the season and renovated cabins. All this was done in exchange for a few hot meals, a place to rest your sore body and an appreciation that fellow outdoor enthusiasts will reap the benefits of your two days in the woods—even if they don’t always realize it.

Tags: 
Adirondacks

Related Content

NYSDEC Announces Plans For Former Frontier Town Theme Park

By Dec 7, 2017

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced plans for a former amusement park in the Adirondacks.

Adirondack And Catskill Interests Relieved Prop 3 Passes

By Nov 8, 2017
Adirondack Park sign
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Of the three propositions on the New York state ballot Tuesday, voters rejected the question asking for a constitutional convention but approved public pension forfeiture and a Forest Preserve land bank.  The question on a land bank was close, but Adirondack and Catskill concerns are relieved that it passed.

Effort To Approve Prop 3 On NY Ballot

By Oct 24, 2017
Adirondack view
WAMC/Pat Bradley

There is a concerted effort by a wide range of interests to get New York voters to approve Proposition Three on the November ballot two weeks from now. It would create a land bank to allow communities in the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserve to accomplish small projects without the need to amend the state constitution.

Mary Beth Peil In The Song Of Sway Lake, Screening At Woodstock Film Festival

By Oct 13, 2017
The Song of Sway Lake artwork


  It’s summer on Sway Lake, the most glamorous lake in the Adirondacks - former playground of the jazz-age New York aristocracy. Music collector Ollie Sway recruits his only friend, a rowdy Russian drifter, to help him steal a 78 record from his own family’s estate. Ollie believes that this mysterious piece of music was hidden for him by his father before his suicide. The boys’ mission should be as easy, but the arrival of the Charlotte “Charlie” Sway - Ollie’s Grandmother - changes everything.

 

Directed by Ari Gold and co-written by Gold and Elizabeth Bull, The Song Of Sway Lake will screen at The Woodstock Playhouse as part of The Woodstock Film Festival on Sunday at 2:15.

 

Mary Beth Peil plays Charlie Sway and she joins us now. Piel is a venerated actor of stage and screen. She started her career in opera and currently plays The Dowager Empress in Anastasia on Broadway.

Adirondack Travel Study Incorporates New County Data

By Sep 12, 2017
Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism logo
Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism

The Lake Placid-based Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, or ROOST, has posted the results of its 2016 Leisure Travel Study.  This is the first year the survey has expanded to include data from Franklin and Hamilton counties.