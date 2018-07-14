Downtown Albany Detours, Closures For Filming

Roads will be closed, cars will be racing through city streets, and there may even be a shootout next week in downtown Albany. But don’t be alarmed — it’s all part of a television shoot by the ABC network. Albany will host a week of filming starting at 6 a.m. Monday until the scheduled wrap time Saturday evening. For more on what to expect, WAMC’s Ian Pickus spoke with Albany Film Commissioner Deb Goedeke.

Here are the closures:

• Road closure and detour for Monday July 16, 2018 starting at 6AM continuing until Saturday July 21, 2018 at 7PM or until completion

o Road Closure:

Clinton Avenue ramp from Water Street to Broadway

o Detour:

On Monday only a signed detour will be in place diverting traffic that uses this ramp north on Quay Street to Water Street, then left on Water Street to Orange Street, right on Orange Street to Broadway then right on Broadway back to the intersection of Broadway and Clinton Ave. This detour will be taken down and replaced by a road closure and detour described below starting Tuesday July 17, 2018

• Road Closure and Detour for Tuesday July 17, 2018 starting at 7PM and continuing until Saturday July 21, 2018 at approximately 11:30PM

o Closure:

§ Clinton Avenue Ramp from Water Street to Broadway

§ Colonie Street Ramp from I787 southbound

§ Water Street from N. Ferry Street to Colonie Street

§ Water Street from Colonie Street to Orange Street

§ Livingston Avenue from Centre Street to Water Street

o Detours:

§ Colonie Street Ramp from I787 Southbound motorists will be directed to stay on I787 south to the Clinton Avenue exit to Broadway, then left onto Broadway to Orange Street, then right onto Water Street (to their destination in downtown) or continue south on Water Street to the Broadway/Quay Connector intersection, left onto Broadway/Quay Connector to Quay Street, left onto Quay Street north to the intersection of Colonie St & Water St.

§ Southbound Erie Boulevard traffic will be directed to turn left onto N. Ferry Street to Water Street then right on Water Street to Colonie Street then right onto Colonie Street to follow the posted detour northbound on Erie Boulevard.

§ If continuing to the Warehouse District or business on Erie Boulevard:

• Continue west on Colonie Street to Erie Boulevard, then right onto Erie Boulevard to your destination

§ If your destination is one of the NYS Parking lots under I787

• Follow the detour for the Colonie St/Water St ramp closure to the intersection of Colonie Street & Water Street. Continue west on Colonie Street to Centre Street/Erie Boulevard, then left onto Centre Street to the parking lot destination

§ Motorists normally exiting the parking lots or business on Centre Street or Erie Boulevard, will need to follow the detour to access I787 north or south or to the NYS Thruway:

• From the Colonie Street/Erie Boulevard/Centre Street intersection, head north on Erie Boulevard to Erie Street, then left onto Erie Street to Broadway, right onto Broadway to the I787 North/South entrance ramp in the Village of Menands.

§ Trucks and Buses will need to follow the signed detour at all times due to two low bridges posted at 12’3” on Broadway and 10’8” on N. Pearl Street. The signed detour clears both of these low bridges to the various destinations.

• Road Closure for Friday July 20, 2018 Noon until 9PM

o Closure:

§ Montgomery Street between N. Lawrence Street and Colonie Street

§ Colonie Street between Centre Street and Montgomery Street

o These roadways will be closed without a detour for the duration of the work

• Road Closures for Saturday July 21, 2018 6AM until 9PM

o Closure:

§ N. Lake Avenue Between Clinton Avenue and Washington Avenue

§ Roadways accessing N. Lake Avenue between Clinton Avenue and Washington Avenue

o Details including Parking prohibitions:

§ N. Lake Avenue will be closed between Clinton Avenue and Washington Avenue

§ Parking will be prohibited on both the east and west sides of N. Lake Avenue between First Street and Washington Avenue

§ Parking will also be prohibited on Clinton Avenue, both north and south sides from N Lake Avenue east and west 10 spaces on each side

§ All roadways that intersect with N. Lake Avenue will be closed at either Robin Street and/or Quail Street. In addition these roadways will also be closed at N. Lake Avenue intersections. Residents will have access at all times to their homes but will need to enter and exit at either Quail Street or Robin Street

o Detour:

§ Local Detour will not be established but motorists should use either Quail Street or Robin Street as a northbound or southbound detour around this closure

§ Central Ave (NYRT5) traffic will experience temporary road closures during the active filming. Closures will be made by marked Albany Police vehicles assigned

to the detail. Once the active filming is stopped, Central Ave eastbound and west bound traffic will be released to normal operation. It is anticipated that there will be multiple traffic stoppages on Central Avenue during the work hours.

During the week should change to the plan become necessary due to the production schedule, updated information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

