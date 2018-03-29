Dr. Alan Chartock Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the departure of National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster from the Trump Administration. He also shares his thoughts on John Dowd's resignation as President Trump's lead lawyer for the special counsel investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos's appearance before Congress Tuesday. He also shares his thoughts on the Austin bombing suspect's suicide, and Cynthia Nixon's speech Tuesday to announce her bid for New York governor.