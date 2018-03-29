Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock Morning Commentary

By 53 minutes ago

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the detainment of Ken Lovett, Albany Bureau Chief for The New York Daily News, by New York State Police.

Tags: 
morning commentary
Dr. Alan Chartock
ken lovett

Related Content

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Mar 23, 2018
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the departure of National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster from the Trump Administration.  He also shares his thoughts on John Dowd's resignation as President Trump's lead lawyer for the special counsel investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Mar 21, 2018
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos's appearance before Congress Tuesday. He also shares his thoughts on the Austin bombing suspect's suicide, and Cynthia Nixon's speech Tuesday to announce her bid for New York governor.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Mar 9, 2018
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses The BBC's Steven Sackur's interview with Russian presidential candidate Boris Titov and a statewide imitative on early voting in New York.