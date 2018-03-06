Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

Related Program: 
WAMC's Alan Chartock discusses the impending storm and the potential for a trade war amid President Trump's tariff announcements.

By Mar 5, 2018
WAMC's Alan Chartock discusses President Trump's comments about China's President XI Jinping extending his tenure "for life."  President Trump said someday the U.S. may do the same.  Chartock also talks about the pending Italian election results and the GOP leaders backing Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro for New York governor.

By Mar 1, 2018
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks and President Trump backing proposed gun control policies.

By Feb 28, 2018
WAMC's Alan Chartock discusses President Donald Trump's Senior Advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who has reportedly lost his top security clearance. Dr. Chartock also discusses a Politco article about a "Rogue Russia."

By Feb 23, 2018
WAMC's political observer Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President Trump's calls for arming trained teachers as part of an effort to fortify schools against shootings, comments by the National Rifle Association's Wayne LaPierre and new unsealed charges against President Trump's former campaign chair Paul Manafort. 