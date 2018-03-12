Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Alan Chartock delivers his morning commentary. Dr. Chartock discuses President Donald Trump's top economic advisor's departure from the administration and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick's statement that a 2020 run for president is on his radar.
WAMC's Alan Chartock discusses President Trump's comments about China's President XI Jinping extending his tenure "for life." President Trump said someday the U.S. may do the same. Chartock also talks about the pending Italian election results and the GOP leaders backing Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro for New York governor.