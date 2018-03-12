Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Alan Chartock discusses President Trump's rally over the weekend.  Dr. Chartock also shares his thoughts on China officially repealing presidential term limits.

morning commentary
alan chartock

