Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's statement following the guilty verdicts in the case against his former aide Joseph Percoco. Dr. Chartock also discusses the "We Rise: A Right To Safety" movement across the country today.
WAMC's Alan Chartock discusses the United Kingdom's accusation that Russia is behind a recent nerve gas attack on British soil. Dr. Chartock also talks about President Trump abandoning his gun control promises.
WAMC's Alan Chartock delivers his morning commentary. Dr. Chartock discuses President Donald Trump's top economic advisor's departure from the administration and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick's statement that a 2020 run for president is on his radar.