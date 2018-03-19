Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

Related Program: 
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President Trump's comments on Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller.  Dr. Chartock also shares his thoughts on the firing of Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

