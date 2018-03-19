Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation orders a Trump affiliated business to surrender files on Russia, international cyber attacks, the battle over SALT tax deductions between Republican Representative John Faso and Democrat New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and more.
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the outcome of the hotly contested Pennsylvania Congressional race, the nerve agent used against a former Russian spy, Larry Kudlow to replace Gary Cohn as Trump's top economic advisor, and walkouts across the nation in regards to gun violence.
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's statement following the guilty verdicts in the case against his former aide Joseph Percoco. Dr. Chartock also discusses the "We Rise: A Right To Safety" movement across the country today.
WAMC's Alan Chartock discusses the United Kingdom's accusation that Russia is behind a recent nerve gas attack on British soil. Dr. Chartock also talks about President Trump abandoning his gun control promises.