Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By 7 minutes ago

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the March For Our Lives movement and Stormy Daniels' interview on "60 Minutes" about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

By Mar 22, 2018
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the $1.3 trillion spending plan that Congressional leaders have agreed upon.  Dr. Chartock also discusses the growing controversy with Facebook and Cambridge Analytica.  

By Mar 20, 2018
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President Trump's visit to New Hampshire yesterday and Cynthia Nixon's announcement that she will run for New York governor.

By Alan Chartock Mar 19, 2018
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President Trump's comments on Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller.  Dr. Chartock also shares his thoughts on the firing of Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

By Mar 16, 2018
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation orders a Trump affiliated business to surrender files on Russia, international cyber attacks, the battle over SALT tax deductions between Republican Representative John Faso and Democrat New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and more.