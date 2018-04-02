Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

Governor Andrew Cuomo detailed the fiscal year 2019 state budget bill in a Friday night press conference. The Democrat called it a "Herculean task" to get the budget done before lawmakers headed home before the holiday weekend.
Majority Leader John Flanagan, a Republican, released a statement after the budget passed the Senate before midnight Friday.
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the Environmental Protection Agency, which is preparing to weaken Obama-era pollution standards for automotive companies. Dr. Chartock also discusses the New York state budget negotiations.
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the states that will challenge the Trump Administration's plan to ask people if they are citizens on the 2020 census. Dr. Chartock also discusses North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un's secret meeting with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing and President Trump's trade deal with South Korea.