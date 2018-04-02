Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By 20 minutes ago

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on President Trump's proclamation that DACA is dead.  Dr. Chartock also discusses the New York state budget.

Tags: 
morning commentary
alan chartock
NY Budget
DACA

Related Content

New York State Budget Includes Tax Changes

By Mar 31, 2018
New York State Capitol
flickr

The newly approved New York State budget includes a work around for the partial loss of state and local tax deductions in the federal tax overhaul.

Lawmakers Pass FY 2019 New York State Budget

By Mar 30, 2018

Governor Andrew Cuomo detailed the fiscal year 2019 state budget bill in a Friday night press conference. The Democrat called it a "Herculean task" to get the budget done before lawmakers headed home before the holiday weekend.

Majority Leader John Flanagan, a Republican, released a statement after the budget passed the Senate  before midnight Friday.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Mar 30, 2018
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the Environmental Protection Agency, which is preparing to weaken Obama-era pollution standards for automotive companies. Dr. Chartock also discusses the New York state budget negotiations. 

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Mar 28, 2018
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the states that will challenge the Trump Administration's plan to ask people if they are citizens on the 2020 census.  Dr. Chartock also discusses North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un's secret meeting with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing and President Trump's trade deal with South Korea.