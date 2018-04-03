Related Program: Morning Edition Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary By Alan Chartock • 1 minute ago Related Program: Morning Edition TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 5:05 WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the stock market's decline. Dr. Chartock also shares his thoughts on Connecticut Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty's decision to no seek a fourth term. Tags: morning commentaryDr. Alan ChartockCongresswoman Elizabeth EstyTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content CT Rep. Esty Not Seeking Re-election By WAMC News • 14 hours ago http://esty.house.gov/ Connecticut U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty says she won't seek re-election amid calls for her to resign because of her handling of a sexual harassment case involving her former chief of staff.