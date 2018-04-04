Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By 45 minutes ago

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy on the 50th anniversary of his death.  Dr. Chartock also shares his thoughts on the independent bipartisan poll released on the Republican Tax Law passed last year.

Tags: 
morning commentary
Dr. Alan Chartock
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Republican Tax Law

