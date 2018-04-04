Related Program: Morning Edition Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary By Alan Chartock • 45 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 4:58 WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy on the 50th anniversary of his death. Dr. Chartock also shares his thoughts on the independent bipartisan poll released on the Republican Tax Law passed last year. Tags: morning commentaryDr. Alan ChartockDr. Martin Luther King Jr.Republican Tax LawTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary By Alan Chartock • Apr 3, 2018 Listen Listening... / 5:05 WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the stock market's decline. Dr. Chartock also shares his thoughts on Connecticut Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty's decision not to seek a fourth term.