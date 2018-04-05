Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

Speaking Tuesday in Albany, New York Senate Independent Democratic Conference Leader Senator Jeff Klein for the first time publicly answered questions from the media about news stories that some of his members received stipends for committee chair positions that they do not actually hold. Klein defended the practice, while the leader of the Senate Democrats is calling for an investigation.
Two warring factions of Democrats in the New York state Senate are rejoining forces, as pressure has mounted from the party’s left-leaning base for a reunification. But, the Democrats are still one vote short of the 32 seats they need to regain the majority in the Senate.
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy on the 50th anniversary of his death. Dr. Chartock also shares his thoughts on the independent bipartisan poll released on the Republican Tax Law passed last year.