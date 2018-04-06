Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the beginning of baseball season, President Donald Trump's comments regarding fraudulent voting and rapists from Mexico, and Trump says he did not know about his lawyer's payoff to Stormy Daniels.
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the Environmental Protection Agency, which is preparing to weaken Obama-era pollution standards for automotive companies. Dr. Chartock also discusses the New York state budget negotiations.
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the states that will challenge the Trump Administration's plan to ask people if they are citizens on the 2020 census. Dr. Chartock also discusses North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un's secret meeting with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing and President Trump's trade deal with South Korea.
WAMC's Alan Chartock discusses President Trump's decision to expel 60 Russian diplomats in the wake of the alleged poisoning of two former Russian spies on British soil. Dr. Chartock also discusses the key role suburbs nationwide will play in the midterm election.